Honoring Our Local Centenarians

Tuolumne County residents who have reached the age of 100 years old, will be honored today at the Senior Center in Sonora.

Cathie Peacock of the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Later today, the Tuolumne County Commission On Aging will recognize folks ages 96 through 100 years and older. They will be honored, celebrated and recognized at the Centenarian Honors Luncheon from 11 am to 12:30 pm at the Senior Center. Friends, families and others are all welcome to attend. Reservations are not required and there are still a number of seats left.

The Commission on Aging takes nominations for individuals throughout the years from family members, friends, churches, residential care and skilled nursing facilities, who are asked to submit names of Tuolumne County residents.

In addition, anyone who has reached the ages of 96, 97, 98, and 99 yrs will be honored as well, in recognition of their status in Tuolumne County’s “Centenarian University of Life”. Those who are aged 96 years are freshmen, 97 years are sophomores, 98 years are juniors, and 99 years are seniors. Upon reaching the age of 100 years, those individuals will be inducted into the Centenarian Society.

All of their names are placed on the Centenarian Society wall plaque at the Senior Center. Each name submitted received a personal invitation, including their families, and a certificate of recognition of their status in our community. The Senior Center provides lunch free to the honorees, which is served by community leaders and Commission on Aging members.

Peacock said, “To have as many Centenarians as we have in Tuolumne County, is an honor! Imagine some may have gone to school in horse and buggy, and now they have seen a change of century and everything in between!”

