Update: Fire Reported Along Parrotts Ferry Road

Update at 5:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews were able to quickly extinguish the small grass roadside fire upon arrival. All incoming resources have been canceled. No structures were threatened. Kilgore adds that what sparked the blaze along Parrotts Ferry Road in the Natural Bridges area of Calaveras County is under investigation. Further details on the fire are below.

Original post at 5 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Fire crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire on Parrotts Ferry Road in Calaveras County.

The fire is burning in the grass along the roadway near the Airola Road intersection in the Natural Bridges area. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. There is plenty of activity in the area with traffic getting backed. As it is the middle of the evening commute, motorists may want to avoid the area by detouring on Highway 4 and 49. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

