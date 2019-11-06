Funding Approved For Italian Bar Road Repairs

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — $1.9-million will be spent to repair five sites on Italian Bar Road that were damaged during a series of “atmospheric river” weather events in January of 2017.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department Civil Engineer Dave Ruby noted that 75-percent of the costs will be covered by FEMA and 18.75-percent from the state. The remaining 6.25-percent is the county’s responsibility. In addition, he noted that a $62,000 CAL Recycle Grant will allow old car tires to be used as a backfill material. By virtue of its lighter weight than rocks, the material will allow for a smaller and less intrusive repair structure.

Sierra Mountain Construction of Sonora had the lowest bid, just over $1.9-million, and was awarded the contract, and has the go-ahead to begin construction. It was approved yesterday by a 5-0 vote.