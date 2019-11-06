Veterans Day Events Throughout The Mother Lode

Tuolumne Veterans Day View Photos

Monday November 11th is Veterans Day. It is a Federal and State Holiday that salutes, recognizes and honors our Nation’s service veterans.

Frank Smart with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 391, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Smart, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 4748 will host an event at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial hall on Monday beginning at 11 AM.

The Columbia Foot Dragoons and the Columbia Grenadine Belles will present a salute to our veterans on Monday at 10:55 AM at the Columbia Cemetery.

The Presentation of Colors by the Vietnam Veterans of America will take place in Heritage Park on the Black Oak Casino Resort property at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The 19th annual Veterans Recognition Day at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora will take place on Saturday November 9th at the church on 40 N. Forest Road in Sonora. Veterans of all wars will be honored and presented with a commemorative medal. The events will begin at 11 AM. Lunch will also be served at the free event.

In Murphys, the annual Veterans Day spaghetti dinner wil be served on Monday, free to vets and sponsored by Ruby Parlor #46 Daughters of the Golden West. Doors open 5 PM. Non-vets pay $10 admission with proceeds benefiting veterans programs.

From 10 until 11 a.m. the Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District will hold a ceremony on Monday at the EPVMD Park featuring colors presented by Boy Scout Troop #343 and guest speakers.

Yosemite National Park and all other national parks will waive the admission fees on Monday.

All federal and state offices will be closed on Monday. Courts will be closed. The post office will also be closed. Most full service banks will be closed on Monday.

For a complete listing of all of the Veterans Day and weekend events, click the “Community” tab on mymotherlode.com.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.