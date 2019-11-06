No Decision On New Sonora City Manager Or Taxes

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA – While the Sonora City Council still searches for a new administrator, it decided to table a proposed increase to the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and sale tax until next year.

As reported here last month, the council had interviewed five candidates, but none were selected at that time. No update was given at Monday’s meeting. However, Mayor Jim Garaventa tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We, as a Council, are still doing our due diligence over contracts, background, expectations, etc. There won’t be any real news until our next regular meeting at the earliest.”

The council also decided to table future TOT and sales tax increase discussion until February. The council was considering putting a measure on the March 2020 ballot asking voters whether to increase the current sales tax from 7.25-percent to 8.25-percent and TOT from 10-percent to 14-percent. The action would be similar to what the Tuolumne County Supervisors are considering for the unincorporated areas.

The next scheduled meeting is on Monday, November 18 at Sonora City Hall on North Washington Street in the council chambers beginning at 5 p.m.