Mother Lode Utility Holding Public Meeting This Week

San Andreas, CA – A town hall for customers of a Mother Lode utility is coming up Wednesday.

Residents of Valley Springs, Rancho Calaveras, La Contenta, Gold Creek, Southworth, and Wallace are invited to join Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) officials for a public meeting that will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rancho Calaveras Property Owner’s Association Clubhouse (3995 Highway 26) in Valley Springs.

On slate is a short presentation from district staff about CCWD’s goals and priorities and an overview of completed and planned infrastructure improvements. It will be followed by a Q&A session after which staff will be available to answer any additional questions from the public.

District officials share their appreciation for customers’ efforts to conserve water over the recent PG&E public safety power shutoff events.

While they note that water conservation should be practiced during every PSPS event, an emergency situation during the Oct. 10-12 PSPS event required extreme conversation efforts from customers due to a major generator failure at CCWD’s water treatment plant in Copperopolis soon after the power-down. The failure, which kept the water plant from operating, limited the community to water available in CCWD’s water storage tanks until a large backup generator was obtained for temporary use from PG&E.

CCWD lauds both customers’ noticeable efforts and staff’s abilities to resolve problems that occurred through the four PSPS event to date that resulted in ongoing operations without service interruptions.