Update: Fire Reported In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:40 p.m.: CAL Fire crews continue to work on a blaze that was originally called out as a vegetation fire and when crews arrived on the scene found an outbuilding also fully engulfed in flames.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have contained the vegetation fire at a quarter acre but are still working on extinguishing the structure fire, which they have under control. The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 7900 block of savage Way, between Olive Branch Drive and South Burson Road just off Highway 26 west of Rancho Calaveras. Crews will be mopping up for the next couple of hours. Shoff says what sparked the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 2:10 p.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire has called out Columbia aircraft and ground crews to a report of a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

The fire was reported in the 7900 block of savage Way, between Olive Branch Drive and South Burson Road just off Highway 26 west of Rancho Calaveras. There are no further details on the blaze at this time, but we will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

