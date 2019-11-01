Sunny
Sonora Man Faces Assault, Burglary Charges After Break-In

By Tori James
Michael Birdsong TCSO Booking Photo

Sonora, CA – A local man was arrested after kicking in the back door of a residence and assaulting a victim.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin, deputies responding on Thursday afternoon to a domestic disturbance call on Tuolumne Road learned of the assault allegedly conducted by 21-year-old Michael Birdsong of Sonora. Sandelin says the victim and Birdsong had previously been in a dating relationship and there were minor, visible injuries from the attack.

Still onsite when deputies arrived, Birdsong was arrested on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and burglary. His bail was set at $35,000.

