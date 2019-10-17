Old Scam Returns To Mother Lode

Sonora, CA – It is nothing new, but scammers continue to use this trick because it works.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have received citizens calls reporting that a deputy notified them there was a warrant for their arrest, and they needed to pay a bond immediately. When pressed, the caller even provided the name of a local deputy. The only problem – he is retired from the force. While working on this story, a co-worker walked into the newsroom to report a call she received, and it was the same scam. She did what sheriff’s officials suggested and hung up.

These are additional guidelines regarding scams provided by the sheriff’s office:

Be aware that scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen.

Independently research businesses, charities, or claims being made by the caller.

Don’t give in to the pressure the caller creates to take immediate action.

Don’t provide any personal identifying information to the caller.

Don’t send money if requested to do so via a wire transfer, pre-paid debit card, or gift card.

Anyone receiving a call from someone claiming to be a local deputy should call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 209-533-5815 to verify the information. Then If it does not check out, it is easy to report the scam.