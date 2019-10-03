New Details Regarding Pile Up On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The CHP is revealing new details regarding a four-vehicle pile-up on O’Brynes Ferry Road that stalled traffic during the entire Tuesday evening commute due to wreckage and lumber littering the roadway.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on a sharp curve at the Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection in the Jamestown area near Lake Tulloch, as reported here. The CHP reports that 48-year-old Lucio Sanchez of San Diego was driving a 2000 Freightliner with an attached trailer carrying a load of lumber northbound. For an unknown reason, he lost the timber. CHP Officer Sgt. Randy Matyshock explains, “We don’t know if it was not secured properly or if a strap broke. That is still under investigation.”

Matyshock relays that the timber collided with a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup that was pulling an Airstream trailer, causing it to jackknife. The semi then hit the truck and trailer, pushing it southbound about 150 feet into two other vehicles; one a 2014 Lexus ES 300H driven by Robert Hansen of Copperopolis. All others involved in the crash were from out of the area and no injuries were reported.

Matyshock describes the wreckage blocking the roadway, stating, “The Dodge and the Airstream were jackknifed with basically the big rig in between it and the entire roadway was covered with a load of lumber. So, it took several hours to get the roadway back open.”

The CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision. A side note, overnight and today CHP officers were repeatedly called out to the accident site for reports of vehicles pulling over to abscond with some of the lumber that had to be left on the side of the roadway.