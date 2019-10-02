Sunny
Update: Columbia Air Heading To Fire Reported In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Update at 2:05 p.m.:  CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire is three acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. It is unclear if any structures are threatened at this time. The fire ignited along the 2700 block of Mason Road near Wharregard Road in the Rail Road Flat area.

Original post at 1:50 p.m.: Railroad Flat, CA — Columbia air resources are among the responders to the report of a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire relays the call came in from the 2700 block of Mason Road near Wharregard Road in the Rail Road Flat area, reporting the blaze. No further details are available at this time, but updates will be passed on as soon as they come into the newsroom.

2700 block of Mason Road cross Wharregard Road Rail Road Flat

2700 block of Mason Road cross Wharregard Road Rail Road Flat 38.304309, -120.493191 2700 block of Mason Road cross Wharregard Road Rail Road Flat (Directions)

