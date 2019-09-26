Shoplifter Found With More Than Stolen Item On Him

East Sonora, CA – A shoplifter was found with more than the items he allegedly stole from an East Sonora supply store.

A call from the Tractor Supply Co. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials reporting a theft send deputies to the location on 14879 Mono Way on Tuesday evening. A clerk gave a description of the man who was seen pocketing items and then walked out of the store. Deputies spotted the man, 36-year-old Mark Blodgett, heading into the nearby McDonalds.

When deputies confronted Blodgett he admitted to taking a pair of pants and a knife from the store. A records check revealed that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants related to drug possession and destroying or concealing evidence. Those allowed for a search of Blodgett that turned up a black folding knife, cash, and a black pouch. Inside the bag were drug paraphernalia and nearly 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Blodgett was arrested for shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sale and the warrants. His bail was set at $15,000.