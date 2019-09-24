Tuolumne Man Arrested For Child Endangerment After Tuolumne County Crash.

Tuolumne County, CA – A Tuolumne man was arrested for drunk driving and child endangerment after a solo-vehicle rollover crash where two kids were discovered in the vehicle.

The wreck happened on Tuolumne Road North near Maranatha Road east of Highway 108. Sonora Unit CHP Officer Mike Huddleston reports that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Neri was heading southbound when the vehicle went off the roadway. He details, “He [Neri] lost control of his vehicle on a curve and collided into an embankment where it overturned several times and ended up against a guardrail.”

Inside the vehicle was the driver, 36-year-old Jose Armondo Neri, and two female passengers, ages four and nine. The older girl suffered minor injuries in the collision. Huddleston relays that both girls were wearing seat belts and the younger one was in a child safety seat. The girls were released to their mother, according to Huddleston. He adds that the officer determined that Neri was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest on a $25,000 bond. He faces charges of abusing or endangering the health of a child and DUI.