Hwy 4 Repairs Will Require Ebbetts Pass Motorists To Reroute

Caltrans Hwy 4 temporary closure Sept 24-25 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Ebbetts Pass travelers should be aware of a two-day temporary closure next week.

Caltrans officials say that due to failing road sections of Highway 4 between just east of Lake Alpine and just east of the Silver Creek Campground at the Raymond Meadows Creek closure gate, crews are bringing in 500 tons of asphalt in about 20 truckloads for repairs. Since the roadway in those stretches is already narrow the pavement repairs and all the necessary heavy equipment will require a hard closure.

As there is no local detour available, motorists will need to use Highway 88 or Highway 108 as alternate travel routes.

Again, the work is scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept 24-25, so travelers have a a week’s advance notice for planning purposes. Caltrans officials note the anticipated work dates are subject to change depending on weather and other conditions.