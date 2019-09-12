Building Co-Owned By Former Congressman Denham Raided In Drug Bust

Congressman Jeff Denham View Photo

Turlock, CA — A Congressman that previously represented the Mother Lode has ended up connected to a case involving the confiscation of 4,000 illegal marijuana plants.

The Associated Press reports that Turlock Police raided a building co-owned by former Congressman Jeff Denham and arrested five people inside. Officials also seized guns, marijuana and other drugs.

The AP notes that an attorney representing the ownership group told the Modesto Bee that the building was in the process of being sold to a company that had applied to the city for a permit to grow marijuana, and the sale was contingent upon the city approving the permit. The building is owned by a limited liability corporation that Denham is a part of. It is located across from Denham Plastics, a company co-founded by the former Congressman.

Denham spent eight years in Congress, and the first two were representing the Mother Lode prior to redistricting in 2012.