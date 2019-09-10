Initial Search Turned Up Drugs, K9 Found More

Twain Harte, CA – Although a CHP officer had already found meth in the initial search of a vehicle, suspicion more could be hidden in the car prompted a call for backup.

Watching as a 2007 Cadillac CTS blew through a stop sign turning from East Avenue onto North Tuolumne Road early Monday morning, an officer turned on the sirens and pulled the vehicle over. Behind the wheel was 52-year-old Joseph McIntyre from Angels Camp and passenger, 28-year-old Shannon Yielding of Twain Harte. During questioning McIntyre revealed that he was driving on a suspended license and he was on probation, allowing for a search of the car. It turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steven Machado details why another search was ordered. “The meth that was found and the way that the occupants were acting. The officer contacted Tuolumne County Sheriff’s to see if they had a K9 that could come to the area and assist with the search.”

The officer’s hunch paid off as the dog sniffed out more meth. McIntyre and Yielding were arrested on several felony drug charges including sales. Their bail was set at $20,000 each. McIntyre was on probation from another drug arrest in May of this year, as detailed here.