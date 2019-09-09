Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Public’s Help In Shooting Incident

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man deputies found covered in blood told them he had been shot and robbed of his off-road vehicle has triggered an investigation.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials report that they are currently seeking several suspects who were allegedly involved in an apparent shooting Saturday night on a Tuolumne property located on Buchanan Road and Forest Road 2N11.

Sgt. Andrea Benson recounts when responding deputies arrived at the property, they encountered the injured man who came out of a travel trailer. “The victim reported that there were several men involved in the incident who were wearing tri-camouflage clothing and camouflage masks,” she states. According to the victim’s report, the suspects allegedly left the scene before deputies arrived, using the victim’s vehicle.

The man was flown to an out of area hospital for treatment as deputies investigated the area. Benson additionally notes, “During a search, several tents containing marijuana plants were found on the property.”

While officials say they will continue to provide more information as it becomes available, anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209 533-5815.