Three Illegal Grows Net Nearly $2.5 Million In Pot Plants

Illegal pot grow on Simpson Road in Rail Road Flat View Photos

Calaveras County, CA — Three raids were made in two days in Calaveras County, unfortunately, resulting in no arrests.

An illegal marijuana cultivation located in the 1000 block of Simpson Road in Rail Road Flat was searched by Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit recently. Deputies were able to locate and eradicated 741 growing marijuana plants and a small amount of processed marijuana.

Calaveras County Code Compliance red-tagged the property for county code violations mostly related to unpermitted structures.

Another illegal grow also in Rail Road Flat was hit by deputies that same day. At this site in the 1100 block of Royal Lane, deputies seized 115 growing pot plants.

A day later, the team was at it again and discovered 759 marijuana plants on a property in the 4300 block of Buckboard Lane in Copperopolis. The plants were concealed within brush and trees on the property at various locations on the land.

No suspects were taken into custody at any of these locations as none were present during the raids. However, sheriff’s officials want the public to know those investigations are ongoing for all these illegal grows. Anyone with information on illegal grows or sites manufacturing concentrated cannabis is asked to call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.