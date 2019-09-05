Thieves Get Away With Tools Worth Over $10K

Deputies colecting evidence from truck break-ins View Photos

Jamestown, CA — A call early Saturday morning alerted Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a break-in at the Intren Utility Specialty Contractor’s storage lot on Montezuma Road in Jamestown.

The caller reported that nine utility trucks had been broken into and ransacked with more than $13,000 worth of company and personal tools stolen. GPS led deputies to a Polaris Side by Side ATV that had also been nabbed, but it was dumped by the thieves in a pasture off Montezuma Road near some railroad tracks.

While deputies are following leads from evidence left behind by the thieves, sheriff’s officials are also asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding this crime to call our office at 209-533-5815.