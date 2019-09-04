Suspect Allegedly Pointed Cocked Gun, Said He Would Shoot Victim’s Face

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Alleged escalating threats erupted into an incident that has landed a local man behind bars with a $50,000 bail.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark reports that on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 1:30, deputies responded to Oak Park Drive in San Andreas. Dennis Willard Fields, age 29, of San Andreas, was no longer on the scene but had driven by a family residence of his 18-year-old victim, who had been sitting outside.

A female passenger, who was later cited for battery, reportedly threw an iced coffee on the victim, Stark says. Then, “[Fields] allegedly pulled a black handgun, pointed it at the victim and said, ‘I am going to shoot you in the face’ and then he manipulated and racked the gun,” Stark recounts. “He then drove off at a high rate of speed and was subsequently arrested at his residence in San Andreas.”

Asked what might have led to the encounter, Stark states that a few months ago the victim and another family member reported Fields to authorities for an unknown alleged criminal matter. The victim told deputies that Fields had been building on a pattern of harassment.

“The victim also states that a few weeks back Fields followed him to a gas station — and pointed a gun at him — but he did not report it. After yesterday’s incident, he did report it because he felt it was escalating,” Stark shares. “Deputies conducted an investigation and determined that there had been a crime of assault with a deadly weapon.” Fields also faces a charge of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.