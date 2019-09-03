Two Arrested For Multiple Felonies Following Traffic Stop Scream Scene

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Counterfeit bills and a stolen gun were among the items deputies seized after a brief high-speed chase on Highway 49.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Starke, deputies attempted an early morning traffic stop over the holiday weekend after witnessing a vehicle crossing over double-yellow lines but instead of pulling over, the car took off at a speed of over 80 miles-per-hour. However, less than two miles later, the driver apparently thought the better of it and pulled over by the Calaveras County Humane Society facility.

Starke recounts, “Then, the passenger got out of the car and began screaming profanities…he was trying to escalate the situation into a confrontation, but deputies used de-escalating techniques and were able to take him into custody.” The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Lamonte Eshawn Percoats of Antioch.

Starke gives kudos to the arresting deputies. “The passenger was looking to start a fight and the deputies did a really fine job of talking him down.”

The driver, 29-year-old victor Aumed Lumsey, also of Antioch, was determined to be driving with a suspended license. Starke says deputies located a stolen firearm, approximately 16 suspected counterfeit bills ranging from $100 to $5, a controlled substance believed to be heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Since neither suspect claimed ownership of the gun, funny money, drugs or paraphernalia, Stark shares that investigators are still working to determine that through fingerprints and other means, adding that state and federal agencies are involved with the counterfeit evidence aspects.

Lumsey additionally faces charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license. Percoats is also charged with obstructing a peace officer.