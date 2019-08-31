Watch Speed And Tourists Unfamiliar With Roadways

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) is in full swing on Mother Lode highways for the Labor Day weekend.

Sonora Unit CHP Officer Steve Machado details that patrols will be looking for impaired and distracted drivers along with those not wearing seat belts and anyone speeding. A caution for motorists to watch out for is tourists, according to Machado. He states “We just ask that everyone be patient, give yourself plenty of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you as some travelers are not familiar with the roadways. They will possibly stop in front of you while trying to find directions, so just give yourself some space and time.”

Report unsafe or possibly DUI motorists to 911. The MEP runs through Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.