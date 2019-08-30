Sunny
Fire Near Don Pedro Reservoir

By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County, CA — CAL Fire TCU ground crews are heading to assist with a vegetation fire in Mariposa County between Don Pedro Reservoir and Granite Springs.

CAL Fire reports initially a caller reported a vehicle on fire in a turn out on Highway 132 near Granite Springs Road, the flames have now spread to both sides of the highway. There is no information on the size of the fire, but CAL Fire reports the flame’s rate of spread as “rapid.” We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 132 near Granite Springs Road, Mariposa County

HWY 132 near Granite Springs Road, Mariposa County

