Utility Work to Close Roadway Forcing Traffic Detour

Road closed sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Utility work will close a Calaveras County roadway, impacting travel between Mokelumne Hill to Wilseyville in Calaveras County for nearly two weeks.

County public works officials will be shutting down North Railroad Flat Road from Noble Road in the Wilseyville area to Wells Fargo Station Road in the Mokelumne Hill area to put above ground Volcano Telephone lines underground. The project will begin on Monday, August 26th and run until Friday, September 6th with crews working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All through traffic will be rerouted along Associated Office Road in West Point to Highway 26 and that same highway to Ridge Road through Rail Road Flat. Emergency vehicles and residents in the construction area will be allowed access as needed, according to county public works officials.

Motorists are asked to obey all signage and slow down near crews and construction equipment. Armstrong & Son Construction, Inc. out of Jackson is the project’s contractor and any question can be directed to them at (209) 223-1851.