State Rolls More Funding Into Two Mother Lode Highway Projects

Sacramento, CA – Moving full steam ahead, state transportation officials are allocating more than a billion dollars to continue mobility work on highways including ones in Amador and Mariposa counties.

The $1.1 billion from the California Transportation Commission (CTC) will be targeted on 133 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) projects throughout the state, including almost $994 million for 47 fix-it-first projects funded through the SB 1 gas tax enacted in 2017.

“This summer, motorists are seeing our crews hard at work repairing and improving our highway’s infrastructure,” said Acting Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia. “Since SB 1 was passed, Caltrans has made progress on strengthening our transportation system and this new allocation of nearly $1 billion of SB 1 funds will be used to continue to address the backlog of repairs and upgrades.”

Amador and Mariposa counties will receive additional funding from $6.3 million set aside by the state to continue Mobility Improvement Projects along seven highways in four counties. Those projects look at traffic flow enhancements by putting in place equipment like lighted message signs. In Amador County, the area targeted is Highway 88 from west of Mission Boulevard in Jackson to south of Ridge Road in the town of Pine Grove. In Mariposa County, it is along Highway 120 west of the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line.

CTC officials note that SB 1 funded projects will replace or improve 880 lane miles, 30 bridges, 474 congestion reducing devices, and repair 83 culverts to prevent flooding on highways.