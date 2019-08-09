Update: Fire In Valley Springs Near Elementary School

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire burning in grass behind the Valley Springs Elementary School near Pine and West Daphine streets in Valley Springs has been contained at 3 to 4 acres. There was no threat to the school or other structures, according to CAL Fire. Also there were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Columbia aircraft have returned to base and ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one to two acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. More resources have been called to the fire as it is burning in grass behind the Valley Springs Elementary School in Valley Springs. CAL Fire reports that the flames are not threatening the school or any other structures at this time.

Original post at 2:55 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are heading to a report of a vegetation fire behind Valley Springs Elementary School.

It was reported in the area of Pine and West Daphine streets. No further fire details are available at this time. We will update with more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.