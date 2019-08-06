Update: Rollover Crash On HWY 26 In Mokelumne Hill Area

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 3:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that the vehicle has been removed and the highway has been reopened. It was closed for about 20 minutes as tow crews recovered the vehicle. The CHP has reported minor injuries in this rollover crash. Further details are below.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that a section of Highway 26 near Peregrine Road intersection in the Mokelumne Hill area has been closed for tow crews to retrieve the solo-vehicle that went off the roadway and overturned.

Update at 2:55 p.m.: The CHP reports that emergency crews have been able to free the person trapped inside the vehicle that rolled over on Highway 26 near the intersection of Peregrine Road intersection in the Mokelumne Hill area, northeast of the Highway 49 and 26 intersection. Minor injuries are being reported by the CHP, which adds that the air ambulance has been canceled. Officers are directing traffic as the wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane, which the CHP hopes to have cleared shortly.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 26 in Calaveras County with a person pinned inside.

The CHP reports that the crash is near the Peregrine Road intersection in the Mokelumne Hill area, northeast of the Highway 49 and 26 intersection. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. There are no details on injuries at this time. The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked. We will have an update as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.

