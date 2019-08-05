National Night Out In The Mother Lode Is This Week

National Night Out 2019 image View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two free, family-friendly events hosted by two law enforcement agencies are happening Tuesday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 2019 National Night Out event once again at Railtown in Jamestown from 6 to 8 p.m. However, those who want to climb aboard for a free train ride should arrive at 4:30 p.m. for the historic train’s 5 o’clock departure. As Railtown providing the attraction as a donation, there is no charge to the public although the ride offering is provided on a first-come basis.

Sheriff’s officials say the office’s K9 partners and several vehicles and equipment are among other attractions along with food available through the Kiwanis Club, which will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, tri-tip and drinks.

Meanwhile, the Sonora Police Department is planning to set up at Rotary Park in Sonora for its National Night Out shindig, which is scheduled to run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Admission, food, fun, and games are all free.