Unsafe Highway Pass Causes Head On Major Injury Collision

San Andreas, CA — Two drivers were flown to a trauma center following a Monday rush-hour crash on Highway 4.

San Andreas CHP Unit officials say that late in the 8 a.m. hour, a witness who saw the collision described that the westbound driver of a 2006 Toyota Prius, later identified as 30-year-old Andrew Futterman of Concord, attempted an unsafe pass over a line that was solid yellow on his side but dotted on the eastbound side.

The eastbound driver, 51-year-old James Curl of Vallecito, reportedly attempted to swerve his 2009 Dodge Ram pickup right but was not successful in avoiding the oncoming Prius and the two collided head-on.

Both drivers sustained major injuries and were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Officials state that alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the crash.