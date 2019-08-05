Cloudy
97.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Unsafe Highway Pass Causes Head On Major Injury Collision

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Two drivers were flown to a trauma center following a Monday rush-hour crash on Highway 4.

San Andreas CHP Unit officials say that late in the 8 a.m. hour, a witness who saw the collision described that the westbound driver of a 2006 Toyota Prius, later identified as 30-year-old Andrew Futterman of Concord, attempted an unsafe pass over a line that was solid yellow on his side but dotted on the eastbound side.

The eastbound driver, 51-year-old James Curl of Vallecito, reportedly attempted to swerve his 2009 Dodge Ram pickup right but was not successful in avoiding the oncoming Prius and the two collided head-on.

Both drivers sustained major injuries and were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Officials state that alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the crash.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     