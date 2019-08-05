Cloudy
Plan For Travel Delays In Phoenix Lake Area

By Tori James
Sonora, CA –- Sewer pipeline work requiring a six-hour community lane closure will slow traffic.

According to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD), field crews will be making sewer pipeline repairs on Phoenix Lake Road Tuesday from 7 a.m. to until 1 p.m.

During the period, traffic controls with flaggers and one-way traffic will be in place between Midland Drive and Lori Lane. Residents and others who access the area should prepare for ten-minute delays, drive with extreme caution, and obey the traffic control signs.

