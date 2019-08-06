Democrats: Trump Hasn’t Stopped Trying To End Health Care

Medical Exam Devices View Photo

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that President Trump hasn’t stopped trying to end health care for tens of millions of Americans and Democrats are fighting to protect your health care by opposing Trump’s junk plans and his dangerous lawsuit.

Murphy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Murphy, “President Trump hasn’t stopped trying to end health care for tens of millions of Americans, and in particular, end the protections for the 130 million Americans with some sort of pre-existing condition. … The latest assault on people with pre-existing conditions comes through an effort by the Trump administration to encourage states to sell junk insurance plans that don’t cover basic medical needs like prescription drugs, emergency room visits, and maternity care.”

Murphy also talked about the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act and then he stated that, “Democrats are fighting to protect your health care by opposing Trump’s junk plans and his dangerous lawsuit.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.