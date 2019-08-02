Sunny
Update: Crash Blocking HWY 120 Near Buck Meadows

By Tracey Petersen

Update at 5:50 p.m.: The CHP is reporting moderate injuries. Highway 120 is still blocked with officers directing traffic as tow crews work to remove the wreckage.

Original post at 5:40 p.m.: Buck Meadows, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 120 near Whites Gulch Road between Groveland and Buck Meadows.

The CHP reports that an SUV and a sedan collided. Two ground ambulances have been called to the scene. There is no word on injuries. The roadway is blocked by the wreckage and officers are directing traffic.

HWY 120 near Whites Gulch Road intesection, Buck Meadows

HWY 120 near Whites Gulch Road intesection, Buck Meadows 37.832616, -120.200579 (Directions)

