Update: Crash Blocking HWY 120 Near Buck Meadows
Update at 5:50 p.m.: The CHP is reporting moderate injuries. Highway 120 is still blocked with officers directing traffic as tow crews work to remove the wreckage.
Original post at 5:40 p.m.: Buck Meadows, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 120 near Whites Gulch Road between Groveland and Buck Meadows.
The CHP reports that an SUV and a sedan collided. Two ground ambulances have been called to the scene. There is no word on injuries. The roadway is blocked by the wreckage and officers are directing traffic.