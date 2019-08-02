Update: Columbia Aircraft Responding To Vehicle Fire

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 6:10 p.m.: Initially relayed a report of a vehicle fire in the the 5300 block of Hub Court between Chuckwagon and Buckboard drives in the Copperopolis area, CAL Fire updates that it was actually a grass fire that residents were able to quickly extinguish at a small spot.

Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Fire resources including Columbia aircraft are responding to reported of a vehicle fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire details they are heading to the 5300 block of Hub Court between Chuckwagon and Buckboard drives in the Copperopolis area. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to any vegetation or whether any structures area threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.