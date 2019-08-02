Update: Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Browns Fire

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Update at 2:23pm: CAL Fire reports a fire that ignited in the grass near a rec area is 100 percent contained at 84.5 acres.

Officials note that firefighters will continue to patrol the area where the Browns Fire sparked to make sure that no hot spots remain. It is located northeast of the Rancho Seco Recreation area of Highway 104, off Twin Cities and Clay Station roads northeast of Herald.

Original Post at 2:17pm: El Dorado County, CA — A fire that sparked Friday morning in the grass near a recreation area is now 75 percent contained at just under 85 acres.

CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado officials say the Browns Fire ignited in the grass just before 9:30 a.m. northeast of the Rancho Seco Recreation area of Highway 104. More specifically, the area is described as off Twin Cities and Clay Station roads northeast of Herald, which is in Sacramento County, officials say.

They report that firefighters have made great progress, putting a wet line around the incident to stop forward progress. They add that threats to transmission lines have been mitigated. PG&E along with SMUD, the Herald Fire Department, and US Forest Service are among the cooperating agencies.

The cause is still under investigation.

Near Twin Cities and Clay Station roads loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information