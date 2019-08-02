Update: Big Rig Blocking Highway 49 Near Tuttletown

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 49 has reopened after a stuck trailer of a semi blocked both lanes of the highway, backing up traffic and traffic in both directions. The CHP details that it is a 8,000 pound trailer that is stuck on the “lip of the roadway” after the semi’s driver tried turn at the Rawhide Road intersection. A tow crew worked to lift the trailer off the roadway. Officers are directing traffic for about an hour.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — There is a traffic alert on Highway 49 east of Tuttletown in Tuolumne County.

A semi is blocking both lanes of the roadway. The CHP reports that the driver of the big rig was attempting to turn at the intersection of Rawhide Road when the attached trailer got “hung up” on the asphalt. A tow crew has been called to the scene and officers are directing traffic at this time so motorists will want to slow down and us caution in this area or try to avoid it all together.

