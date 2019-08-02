Sunny
Update: Big Rig Blocking Highway 49 Near Tuttletown

By Tracey Petersen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 49 has reopened after a stuck trailer of a semi blocked  both lanes of the highway, backing up traffic and traffic in both directions. The CHP details that it is a 8,000 pound trailer that is stuck on the “lip of the roadway” after the semi’s driver tried turn at the Rawhide Road intersection. A tow crew worked to lift the trailer off the roadway. Officers are directing traffic for about an hour.

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The CHP details that it is a 8,000 pound trailer that is stuck on the “lip of the roadway” after the semi’s driver tried to turn at the Rawhide Road intersection. Tow crews have been called to lift the trailer off the roadway. Officers are directing traffic.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — There is a traffic alert on Highway 49 east of Tuttletown in Tuolumne County.

A semi is blocking both lanes of the roadway. The CHP reports that the driver of the big rig was attempting to turn at the intersection of Rawhide Road when the attached trailer got “hung up” on the asphalt. A tow crew has been called to the scene and officers are directing traffic at this time so motorists will want to slow down and us caution in this area or try to avoid it all together.

HWY 49 and Rawhide Road intersection, near Tuttletown

HWY 49 and Rawhide Road intersection, near Tuttletown 37.988600, -120.441785 (Directions)

