Rummage Sale At The Humane Society Of Tuolumne County

Dogs Joey and Angel View Photo

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County (HSOTC) will be holding its Rummage to the Rescue Sale and Fundraiser on Saturday, August 3rd from 7 AM – 3 PM.

Jackie Rogers with the HSOTC was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This fundraiser will be held in the HSOTC conference room located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, CA and the admission is free.

Along with an array of vintage, household, linens, media, jewelry, animal-related items, collectibles, and holiday décor, this event will have snacks and beverages available for purchase.

According to Rogers, “Everything must go and no offer will be refused”.

This year, all of the proceeds will directly benefit a female dog named Gerdee.

Gerdee was found as a stray and is currently going through medical treatment from neglect which has caused a severe yeast infection on her skin, in her ears and nose and she will need future surgery as a result of having numerous litters of puppies. She is an English Bulldog mix and from her happy and playful personality.

For more information, log on to hsotc.org

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.