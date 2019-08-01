Update: Fire In Campo Seco Road Area

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Update at 12:05pm: Fire crews have made great progress slowing a grass fire in the 11700 block of Campo Seco Road. The air resources, and some of the incoming ground resources, are being released and returning back to base. No evacuations were needed. What ignited the fire is not immediately known. It is estimated to be around an acre in size.

Original story posted at 11:50am: Sonora, CA — Crews are responding to grass fire reported in the 11700 block of Campo Seco Road.

Air and ground resources are arriving in the area near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road. The fire is reportedly about an acre in size. There are structures nearby. We’ll pass along additional information as it becomes available.