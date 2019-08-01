New California Law Limits Youth Football Practices

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A bill signed yesterday by California’s Governor will limit the amount of time youth football teams can hold full contact practices.

Lawmakers say It is in an effort to reduce brain injuries. California already has rules in place limiting full contract practices for middle and high school age football teams to 90 minutes per day and twice a week. Youth football teams will be allowed to hold full contact practices 30 minutes per day and twice a week. Offseason youth practices will be banned entirely.

The new law also mandates that a medical professional attend all youth games and an independent person go to all practices with the authority to pull out players that show any signs of injuries.