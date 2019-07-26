Power Outage near Arnold View Photo

Arnold, CA — PG&E is reporting nearly 70 customers are without electricity in the Hathaway Mountain Pine subdivision south of Arnold and Avery in Calaveras County.

The utility reports that the outage is along Hillcrest, Altamont, Green Echo and Cedar drives and off of Highway 4. A total of 67 customers lost their lights just before 1 p.m. It is unknown whether the hot temperatures have played a role in this outage. A crew has been assigned to assess the situation. The posted restoration time is 4:30 p.m.