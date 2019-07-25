Funding For Environmentally Friendly Transportation Projects

Sonora, CA – Caltrans is distributing $146 million in Cap–and-Trade funding statewide and right here in the Mother Lode for environmentally friendly transportation projects.

A total of 180 local mass transit projects around the state will receive funding from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) including services in Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador and Yosemite National Park’s YART buses. Caltrans praise the projects for helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars by increasing the convenience, capacity and ridership of buses and trains around the state.

“Our current transportation system is congested and impacts the health of our communities and our planet,” said Bob Franzoia, Acting Director of Caltrans. “This funding gets people out of their cars by providing newer and cleaner ways to travel.”

One of the ways these projects help to reduce emissions is by offering reduced or no cost fares, create or expand services, increase use of zero emission technology and improve facilities. Caltrans officials also relay that more than 160 of the projects and $142 million will specifically benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities, adding that these areas are impacted the most by the changing climate.

Caltrans provided this list of Mother Lode transportation projects receiving funds:

Tuolumne County Transportation Council: $104,670

Free and/or Reduced Fares for Tuolumne County Transit services: Passengers eligible for the free and/or reduced fares will get tickets/vouchers through existing human and social service organizations, senior organizations/housing facilities and other partners assisting in the implementation of the program.

Calaveras Transit Agency/ Saturday Hopper Service: $42,278

Operations and marketing of the service and community events that operates on Saturdays between San Andreas, Angels Camp, Murphys, and Arnold, and serving special events in the County. The service also gives residents and visitors the opportunity to use public transportation for shopping, recreation, or employment on Saturdays and during select special events.

Calaveras Transit Agency/Columbia College Fare Program and Rider Promotion Operations: $42,431

This project will provide unlimited free use of Calaveras Transit Agency bus routes, Monday through Friday, for Columbia College students displaying a valid student identification card. This project will also provide for a free fare promotional week for the general public.

Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System/YARTS to Yosemite for Merced and Mariposa County Residents: $43,481

This project will reduce the expense for family trips to Yosemite National Park, thereby promoting the use of public transit. One ticket will be issued per adult household member (2 adult tickets per household maximum).

Amador County Transportation Commission/Operation Assistance for Revamped Jackson/Sutter Creek Shuttle Service: $85,801

The revamped shuttles provide transit service to the Jackson/Sutter Creek area of Amador County.