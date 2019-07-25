Last Weekend In July Events

Dinner at the Elks Lodge View Photo

With the excessive heat over the weekend, take precautions when enjoying this list summer events in the Mother Lode.

The annual fund raiser for the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will take place this Friday night at Hurst Ranch in Jamestown. Alex Schimke with the TC Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here. The Farm Bureau BBQ Dinner & Auction begins with a no host social at 5:00 p.m. and the outdoor dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. with live music, followed by the famous dutch oven desserts by the Back Country Horsemen Mid Valley Unit and a live auction. Proceeds from the evening’s event will benefit TC Farm Bureau scholarships and programs.

If you made your ticket reservations, Friday evening is the Sonora Elks Lodge is hosting an “All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner” the public is welcome, details are here.

Friday evening is the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

“Hot Fun In The Summertime” returns to Twain Harte for its 42nd and last year. The show, presented by A Fire On The Mountain, runs Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

“Hot Fun In The Summertime” includes nearly 100 artist booths with all items made by the artists. The booths will wind around the Eproson House, down Cedar Drive and Joaquin Gully. Entertainment is scheduled continuously on the Main Stage. Food of all kinds will be available for purchase and most of the local restaurants will also be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Vietnam Veterans Chapter will be selling beer near the Main Stage all weekend and custom hot rod cars will be shown at Twain Harte Center. A wine tasting event, Saturday only, will showcase vintners from Amador, Calaveras, Mendocino, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties from noon to 3 p.m. at Meadow Plaza. There is a separate admission for the wine tasting, more details are in the event listing here.

This Saturday at 6 p.m. is the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Pines.

Also up in the pines is the Pinecrest Emergency Services Dinner/Dance Fundraiser. Details are in our events calendar here.

Sierra Repertory Theater in East Sonora is performing “I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change” and the last performances from Tuolumne City Live of “Deadwood Dick” are this weekend.