Traffic Detour In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District work will close a main thoroughfare as TUD continues to replace a water main.

Through Friday Carter Street will be shut down between Laurel Avenue and Bay Street with detour signs rerouting traffic during the work hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, Willow Avenue will be closed between Main and Carter streets at those same times. Residential traffic will be allowed at these locations, giving access to delivery trucks, garbage trucks, homes and businesses. However, parking will be restricted in these locations.

With funding from the state, TUD is upgrading the community’s water distribution system by replacing 2,000 feet of an outdated water main to improve water quality. TUD officials add that the new pipe material is far more durable than the existing main and will greatly increase the resiliency of the entire water system for years to come. The pipe replacement will be paid for by a $400,000 Department of Water Resources grant.

TUD officials ask motorists to drive with caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zone areas.

