Woman Rescued From Lake After Crash

Vehicle In Lake Pardee Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — Emergency officials from Calaveras County responded to a water rescue at Lake Pardee on Saturday evening.

A vehicle crashed through a guardrail barrier, went down an embankment and into the lake. An unidentified woman sustained life threatening injuries and was pulled from the submerged vehicle by some citizens prior to the arrival of first responders. She was transported by air ambulance to a trauma care center outside of the area. There were no reported witnesses to the accident. The vehicle was searched by the responders, and the surrounding area by the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and no additional victims were located. Agencies on scene included the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, CAL Fire, East Bay MUD, Ambulance, Calaveras Sheriff and the CHP.

No additional details are immediately available.

