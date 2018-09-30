Update: Dodge Fire In East Sonora

Fire Off Mono Way Enlarge

Update at 2:05pm: The forward rate of spread has been stopped on the Dodge Fire off Mono Way near Sullivan Creek Road. Mop-up will continue throughout the afternoon. What ignited the fire is still under investigation.

Original story posted at 1:50pm: Sonora, CA — Crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning off Mono Way near Sullivan Creek Road. It is behind the Dodge Dealership. Air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident. The fire is estimated to be around one acre in size. It is being referred to as the “Dodge Fire.”

