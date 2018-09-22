Hear From Supervisor Karl Rodefer

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue its five part series focused on the Tuolumne County Supervisors.
This weekend’s show will feature District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer, who represents Jamestown, Columbia and surrounding areas. Topics will include upcoming major road projects, economic development, the general plan update, forest health, the budget and water.
Last week’s show featured District Two Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, and in the upcoming weeks you can hear from District Three Supervisor Evan Royce, District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan and District Four Supervisor John Gray.