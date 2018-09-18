Quantcast
Update: Units Responding To Columbia For Vehicle Vs. Pole Crash, Fire

PGE Columbia Outage Map Sept 18 2018
PGE Columbia Outage Map Sept 18 2018 Photo Icon Enlarge
09/18/2018 12:13 pm PST
Tori James and BJ Hansen, MML News Team

Update at 12:13pm: CAL Fire officials report first arriving units on scene for a single-vehicle crash that triggered a small vegetation fire were able to quickly contain it although power is reported out for about 430 PG&E customers.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore shares that the fire was about five-feet by five-feet in size. Since the accident, which involved a vehicle versus a power pole, brought lines down over Parrotts Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road, you will want to avoid the area. Units are still responding to take care of the crash and any injuries.

The outage is impacting Columbia College and the Columbia Village, Pigeon Gulch and Martinez areas. PG&E is indicating that the estimated time of restoration at this point is 3:15 p.m. To view the map, click into the image box.

Original Post at 12:08pm: Columbia, CA — Multiple resources are responding to Columbia for a solo crash reportedly involving a power pole, lines hanging over the road and the ignition of a vegetation fire.

The incident was called out just before noon with Columbia aircraft listed among the responders to Parrotts Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road. Reportedly, the vehicle hit the pole and wound up down an embankment. Avoid the area if possible for now and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Parrots Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road, Columbia

