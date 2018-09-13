California Sends Resources To Respond To Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown has approved the additional deployment of three swift water/flood rescue teams via the state’s Office of Emergency services to respond to Hurricane Florence.

Teams based out of Sacramento, Oakland and Orange County are heading to the staging area in Raleigh, North Carolina. They are highly specialized search and rescue teams that can operate in structural collapse situations, and in swiftwater and flood disaster environments. California has 12 additional in state emergency response teams available should they be needed for a state emergency in the coming days and weeks.

The hurricane has been approaching the coast, and up to 40 inches of rain is projected in some areas.