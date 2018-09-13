Quantcast
Traffic Alert help information
Partly Cloudy
77.0 ° F
Full Weather

California Sends Resources To Respond To Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence Photo Icon Enlarge
09/13/2018 8:04 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown has approved the additional deployment of three swift water/flood rescue teams via the state’s Office of Emergency services to respond to Hurricane Florence.

Teams based out of Sacramento, Oakland and Orange County are heading to the staging area in Raleigh, North Carolina. They are highly specialized search and rescue teams that can operate in structural collapse situations, and in swiftwater and flood disaster environments. California has 12 additional in state emergency response teams available should they be needed for a state emergency in the coming days and weeks.

The hurricane has been approaching the coast, and up to 40 inches of rain is projected in some areas.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.