Sonora Elementary Hosted 17th Annual Rapp’s Run

Sonora, CA– Sonora Elementary School brought together runners, families, and community members on September 17 for the 17th annual Rapp’s Run Invitational, held in memory of Sergeant Bobby Rapp.

More than 170 runners from 17 schools across three counties competed in the cross-country event, which kicked off the 2025–26 season. The run honors Rapp, a former Sonora Elementary student and athlete who was killed 17 years ago while serving in Afghanistan at the age of 22.

“Bobcat Pride is when everyone can come together for our kids and the community,” said race director Mike Miller, Rapp’s former coach and the driving force behind the invitational.

First held in 2008, Rapp’s Run has grown into one of the most popular elementary school athletic events in Tuolumne County, drawing runners in grades 6–8 from across the region. Organizers said the annual gathering continues to honor Rapp’s legacy while fostering unity, perseverance, and community spirit.