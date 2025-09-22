CAL FIRE Warns Residents To Stay Alert As Fall Fire Risk Persists

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE is urging residents to remain vigilant as fall conditions continue to pose a high wildfire risk across California.

Officials said that while mornings may be cooler and days shorter, dry vegetation, gusty winds, and low humidity can quickly fuel dangerous fire behavior. Some of the state’s largest and most destructive wildfires have historically ignited in the fall. Burning is still suspended statewide, and CAL FIRE has received several reports of people conducting burns despite the ban. Authorities stressed that all outdoor burning is prohibited under current restrictions, and burning debris piles is still not allowed.

Residents are encouraged to prepare now by reviewing evacuation plans, packing go-bags, and avoiding activities that could spark a fire, especially during Red Flag Warnings. More preparedness resources are available here.