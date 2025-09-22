Free Sierra Connect Summit To Focus on Career Pathways In High-Demand Fields

Jamestown, CA– The Sierra K-16 Collaborative will host the Sierra Connect Summit, a free two-day event aimed at strengthening career pathways and aligning education with workforce needs in the Sierra region.

The summit, set for Oct. 1–2 at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in Tuolumne County, will convene students, job seekers, educators, employers, workforce developers, and community organizations to address the region’s future talent pipeline. Funded by an $18 million state grant awarded to Columbia College, the Sierra K-16 Collaborative works to improve connections between education and high-demand industries, including health care, education, computing, and engineering. The event will feature panels, breakout sessions, hands-on career training with local employers, and guided team planning for K-12 and college leaders.

Mark C. Perna, CEO of TFS Results, will deliver the keynote address. Partners include Sonora Union and Summerville Union high school districts, Columbia College, CSU Stanislaus, UC Merced, and workforce leaders such as Apple, LinkedIn, and Sutter Health Amador.

The full schedule and registration details are available here.